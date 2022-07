In pics: How Chennai is gearing up to host 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad

27 Jul 2022

The 44th edition of FIDE's Chess Olympiad will begin in Chennai on Thursday. From painting the Napier bridge like a chess board to holding a nationwide torch relay, preparations for it are going on full swing

1/5Chess Olympiad Masscot Thambi is placed at different locations in Chennai to welcome the participants coming from all across the world.

2/5A test competition held to assess the preparedness ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram

3/5Chennai's Napier bridge has been painted in a black and white chessboard pattern ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022.

4/5Over 2,000 participants are expected from 187 countries across the globe to take part in the event for which the state government has set aside ₹ 92 crore.