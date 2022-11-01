In Pics: India's first fully solar village. How life has changed for its residents2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Modhera, in Gujarat and India's first fully solar village, lights up the lives of residents
Kesa Bhai Prajapati beams with a smile as he moulds blocks of clay into jugs and vases on a potter's wheel. These days, Prajapati, 68, from the village of Modhera in Gujarat, has doubled the amount of earthenware he makes compared to a few months ago since he no longer has to turn the wheel manually as he could not then afford high electricity bill that were up to 1,500 Indian rupees ($18.19) a month.