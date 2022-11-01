Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  In Pics: India's first fully solar village. How life has changed for its residents

In Pics: India's first fully solar village. How life has changed for its residents

2 min read . 11:30 AM ISTReuters
Solar panels are installed on the rooftops of residential houses in Modhera

Modhera, in Gujarat and India's first fully solar village, lights up the lives of residents

Kesa Bhai Prajapati beams with a smile as he moulds blocks of clay into jugs and vases on a potter's wheel. These days, Prajapati, 68, from the village of Modhera in Gujarat, has doubled the amount of earthenware he makes compared to a few months ago since he no longer has to turn the wheel manually as he could not then afford high electricity bill that were up to 1,500 Indian rupees ($18.19) a month.

Kesa Bhai Prajapati beams with a smile as he moulds blocks of clay into jugs and vases on a potter's wheel. These days, Prajapati, 68, from the village of Modhera in Gujarat, has doubled the amount of earthenware he makes compared to a few months ago since he no longer has to turn the wheel manually as he could not then afford high electricity bill that were up to 1,500 Indian rupees ($18.19) a month.

Now, however, his machine moves on solar power as earlier this month Prajapati's village of around 6,500 residents, consisting mainly of potters, tailors, farmers and shoemakers, was declared India's first village to run entirely on solar energy all the time.

Now, however, his machine moves on solar power as earlier this month Prajapati's village of around 6,500 residents, consisting mainly of potters, tailors, farmers and shoemakers, was declared India's first village to run entirely on solar energy all the time.

View Full Image
Workers clean panels at a solar park in Modhera, India's first round-the-clock solar-powered village, in the Gujarat
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Workers clean panels at a solar park in Modhera, India's first round-the-clock solar-powered village, in the Gujarat
Click on the image to enlarge

"Electricity has helped us to save time and produce more products," Prajapati said.

"Electricity has helped us to save time and produce more products," Prajapati said.

India, the world's third-largest carbon dioxide emitter, aims to meet half of its energy demands from renewable sources, such as solar and wind, by 2030, a boost over its previous target of 40%, the government said it achieved in December 2021.

India, the world's third-largest carbon dioxide emitter, aims to meet half of its energy demands from renewable sources, such as solar and wind, by 2030, a boost over its previous target of 40%, the government said it achieved in December 2021.

View Full Image
Reena Ben works on a solar-powered sewing machine to stitch clothes inside her one-room house in Modhera
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Reena Ben works on a solar-powered sewing machine to stitch clothes inside her one-room house in Modhera
Click on the image to enlarge

The project in Modhera, financed by the federal and provincial government at nearly $10 million, involved setting up over 1,300 rooftop panels on residential and government buildings that were connected to a power plant.

The project in Modhera, financed by the federal and provincial government at nearly $10 million, involved setting up over 1,300 rooftop panels on residential and government buildings that were connected to a power plant.

The government buys excess energy produced here from residents if they do not use all of the capacity allotted to the households.

The government buys excess energy produced here from residents if they do not use all of the capacity allotted to the households.

With this money, Praveen Bhai, 43, a tailor, plans to buy a gas connection and stove, since many houses in the village cook food in wood-fired stoves that leave a smoky haze.

With this money, Praveen Bhai, 43, a tailor, plans to buy a gas connection and stove, since many houses in the village cook food in wood-fired stoves that leave a smoky haze.

View Full Image
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres during his visit to Sun Temple in Modhera
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres during his visit to Sun Temple in Modhera
Click on the image to enlarge

"I had to teach the kids under the street lamp. Now they will be able to study inside the house."

"I had to teach the kids under the street lamp. Now they will be able to study inside the house."

Modhera, also known for its ancient Sun Temple dedicated to the sun god, is situated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, which is holding elections later this year.

Modhera, also known for its ancient Sun Temple dedicated to the sun god, is situated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, which is holding elections later this year.

View Full Image
Artists perform during the visit of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the Sun Temple at Modhera
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Artists perform during the visit of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the Sun Temple at Modhera
Click on the image to enlarge

"For a self-reliant India of the 21st century, we have to increase such efforts related to our energy needs," Modi said earlier this month.

"For a self-reliant India of the 21st century, we have to increase such efforts related to our energy needs," Modi said earlier this month.

For Reena Ben, 36, a housewife, who also works as a tailor part time, the solar power has hugely aided her work.

For Reena Ben, 36, a housewife, who also works as a tailor part time, the solar power has hugely aided her work.

"When we got access to solar power, I bought an electric motor worth 2,000 rupees ($24) to attach to the sewing machine. Now I am able to sew one or two more clothes daily.""For a self-reliant India of the 21st century, we have to increase such efforts related to our energy needs," Modi said earlier this month.

"When we got access to solar power, I bought an electric motor worth 2,000 rupees ($24) to attach to the sewing machine. Now I am able to sew one or two more clothes daily.""For a self-reliant India of the 21st century, we have to increase such efforts related to our energy needs," Modi said earlier this month.

For Reena Ben, 36, a housewife, who also works as a tailor part time, the solar power has hugely aided her work.

For Reena Ben, 36, a housewife, who also works as a tailor part time, the solar power has hugely aided her work.

"When we got access to solar power, I bought an electric motor worth 2,000 rupees ($24) to attach to the sewing machine. Now I am able to sew one or two more clothes daily."

"When we got access to solar power, I bought an electric motor worth 2,000 rupees ($24) to attach to the sewing machine. Now I am able to sew one or two more clothes daily."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP