Kolahoi Green Heights, a hotel in Gulmarg, is the developer of this unusual glass igloo restaurant. The hotel asserts that it is the valley's first glass igloo restaurant. It is worth noting that earlier they had built the valley's first snow-covered restaurant.

The main draw for visitors to the Kashmiri hill town of Gulmarg is the glass-enclosed restaurant situated in the heart of snow-capped mountains. Visitors can be seen dining and taking pictures in this restaurant with a glass wall.

Hamid Masoudi, the hotel manager, claims that special efforts have always been made to draw people to Gulmarg. He said that the hotel had built the largest igloo in Asia in 2020, the largest igloo in the world in 2021, and the first glass igloo ever built in Kashmir in 2023.

View Full Image View from inside India's first Igloo restaurant in Kashmir's Gulmarg (Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA)

"We took this concept from Finland and built three igloos in the courtyard of our hotel which was not seen anywhere before. Then we also built three igloos at phase one of Gulmarg which are very much appreciated by the visitors here," Masoudi said.

He added that this special igloo was made with imported manufactured stuff. The greatest views are provided by this distinctive glass-fronted restaurant, which also insulates the interior heat.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi unfurls tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir

"Eight people can sit in it at a time in each of these glass igloos. We are trying to give a different kind of experience to tourists," Masoudi added.

View Full Image Another view from inside India's first Igloo restaurant in Kashmir's Gulmarg (Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA)

Locals adore these distinctive restaurants with glass fronts. Sayakh, a visitor, claimed that when he arrived in the Kashmir Valley and decided to spend time in Gulmarg, he had a drastically different experience.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus now available in 7 Jammu & Kashmir cities: All details

"Sitting in it felt like I was peering through the window of heaven. It is not cold at all in this glass-enclosed restaurant. The view outside with a cup of coffee and this unique experience, I consider myself lucky," Sayakh said.

(With ANI inputs)