In Pics: India's first glass igloo restaurant in Kashmir's Gulmarg
A glass igloo restaurant in the middle of the snow-covered mountains in Gulmarg has become the centre of attraction for tourists in the hill station in Kashmir.
Kolahoi Green Heights, a hotel in Gulmarg, is the developer of this unusual glass igloo restaurant. The hotel asserts that it is the valley's first glass igloo restaurant. It is worth noting that earlier they had built the valley's first snow-covered restaurant.
