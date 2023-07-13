comScore
Business News/ News / India/  In Pics: ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 on 14 July from Sriharikota

In Pics: ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 on 14 July from Sriharikota

5 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 10:01 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
  • India is all set to launch Chandyayaan-3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota via ISRO's GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle on Friday. Here's some pics.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced the 26-hour countdown for the launch at 1.05 pm on 13 July, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art to wish good luck to ISRO scientists ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission in Puri on 13 July. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completes the 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3, which will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on 14 July. (ISRO Twitter)
ISRO Chairman S. Somnath offers prayers at a temple ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Tirupati,  on 13 July, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
