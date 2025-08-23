In Pics: Japanese Ambassador serves freshly whisked Matcha to Rajasthan Deputy CM, internet impressed

In a heartwarming display of cultural exchange, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, hosted Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari at his residence in New Delhi this week. The meeting blended Japanese traditions with diplomatic dialogue, highlighting growing cultural and tourism ties between Japan and Rajasthan.

Welcoming Ms Kumari in a tatami-matted room adorned with calligraphy, Mr Keiichi donned traditional attire and served freshly whisked matcha tea in the spirit of Chado-- the Japanese Way of Tea.

Sharing a glimpse of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), the envoy wrote, “Welcomed H.E. @KumariDiya, Deputy CM of Rajasthan, at my residence and served her freshly whisked #matcha, in the spirit of Chado – the Way of Tea. We shared a thoughtful conversation on boosting tourism between Japan and Rajasthan. May our cultural bridges grow ever stronger.”

See the post here:

Ms Kumari also expressed gratitude on social media, calling the welcome “warm and memorable.” She noted that the meeting would help deepen ties and pave the way for tourism opportunities as she prepares to attend the JATA Tourism Expo in Japan.

Cultural exchanges like these highlight the beauty of shared traditions and the strength of building bridges between nations, the Deputy CM wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I really like the calm and minimalistic vibe of your home H.E. Ambassador. Dhanyawad for letting us see your home.”

Another user wrote, “Culture binds us all, exchanging cultural practices like these preserves it. Long live Indo-Japanese friendship!”

“What's better than a freshly brewed Matcha?” the third user asked.

“Japanese house interiors are so simple and calming. No extra unnecessary decoratives or infuriating colours. It’s just plain , simple , calming and spacious,” the fourth user commented.