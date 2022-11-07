In Pics | Kashmir receives early winter snowfall, rain; Check IMD forecast

Drass in Ladakh union territory also received snowfall, the officials said, adding that most parts of Kashmir were hit by moderate rainfall overnight with Srinagar city receiving the highest amount of 27 mm.
The higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, have started receiving fresh snowfall, while moderate rainfall lashed the plains in the early hours of Sunday, said officials as quoted by the news agency PTI.
The higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, have started receiving fresh snowfall, while moderate rainfall lashed the plains in the early hours of Sunday, said officials as quoted by the news agency PTI.
They said that the minimum temperature in the Gulmarg tourist resort plunged to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg tourist resort, Machil, Sadhna Pass, and Zojila Pass were some of the places in the valley where more than three inches of snow had accumulated by 8.30 am on Sunday.
They said that the minimum temperature in the Gulmarg tourist resort plunged to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg tourist resort, Machil, Sadhna Pass, and Zojila Pass were some of the places in the valley where more than three inches of snow had accumulated by 8.30 am on Sunday.
Baramulla (23 mm), Bandipora (22 mm), Kulgam and Budgam (21 mm each), and Pulwama (20 mm) also received substantial rainfall till 8.30 am.
The downpour has resulted in a dip in night temperature across the valley as Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.
Officials added that the minimum temperature at the rest of the weather stations in the valley was above the freezing point.
Additionally, Mughal road, an alternate link connecting Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday as most of the high altitude area experienced light to moderate snowfall overnight, as per PTI reports.
More than five inches of snow accumulated on the ground between Poshana and Peer Ki Gali rendering the Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu province with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, unsafe, according to officials.
Meanwhile, Jammu city also witnessed high speed winds overnight along with a spell of heavy rains during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday but there was no report of any damage, they added.
The meteorological department has forecast a five-day wet spell of weather in Kashmir ending on November 10 under the influence of western disturbance.
IMD weather forecast: Check full list
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh along with rainfall in other states including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar islands.
- Scattered/Fws light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 06th, 07th, 09th & 10th; isolated rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand on 06th & 07th and isolated light rainfall over Punjab on 06th & 07th Nov
- Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 06th November, 2022
- Fws/Ws light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on 06th Nov and decrease in rainfall activity over many parts of south Peninsular India thereafter for subsequent 2-3 days
- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 06th-08th November
- A Low Pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around 09th November, 2022. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours
