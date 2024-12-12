In Pics | Kashmir shimmers in snow as cold wave sweeps across northern India

Snowfall in Kashmir has prompted travel advisories for tourists. Local authorities are managing road closures while preparing for winter tourism benefits. As temperatures rise slightly, more snowfall is anticipated, particularly in popular tourist areas !

Kashmir Snowfall: The plains of Kashmir witnessed a heavy burst snowfall on Thursday, marking a significant change in weather patterns after a prolonged dry spell. The snowfall, which began in the higher reaches on Wednesday, has brought both beauty and challenges to the region.

Kashmir Snowfall: Areas Affected Light snowfall was reported in several areas, including Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, and the upper regions of Anantnag, Budgam, and Bandipora. However, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, did not receive any snow.

The higher altitudes, particularly popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Tangmarg, Gurez, and Zojila Pass, saw light to moderate snowfall.

As a result of accumulating snow along the Zojila Pass, the Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed for traffic. Additionally, the Bandipora-Gurez road and Mughal Road have also been shut down due to hazardous conditions. Authorities are actively working to clear these routes to restore accessibility.

Kashmir Snowfall: Weather Forecast by IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an improvement in weather conditions starting Thursday afternoon. Mainly dry weather is expected to prevail until December 20.

Night temperatures across the valley have risen due to cloud cover; Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, up from minus 3 degrees Celsius previously. Other areas reported similar trends: Gulmarg at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

The recent snowfall has been attributed to a weak Western Disturbance that affected the Kashmir valley. According to reports from SetMyTrip, higher altitudes such as Gulmarg and Sonmarg received additional snowfall in early December, with Gulmarg accumulating about 5-8 cm during this period.

Kashmir Snowfall: Impact on Travel and Tourism {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kashmiri street vendors sit near a bonfire as they chat on a cold evening in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Dec.10, 2024.

The snowfall has drawn tourists eager for winter sports and activities in locations like Gulmarg and Sonmarg. However, travel disruptions are anticipated due to road closures caused by snow accumulation. The Mughal Road and Bandipora-Gurez Road remain closed until conditions improve.

As winter progresses, the IMD predicts further snowfall in the coming days. A significant dip in temperature is expected around December 15-16, with potential heavy snowfall across higher elevations.

Kathua, Dec 10 (ANI): A view of a snow-covered area after the fresh snowfall, in Kathua on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Tourists planning to visit Kashmir during this season are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and follow local traffic advisories for safe travel.

Kashmir Snowfall: Local Response

Gulmarg: Vehicles move on a road amid light snowfall, in Gulmarg, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_08_2024_000369B)

Local authorities have mobilised resources to manage the impact of the snowfall effectively.

Snow clearance teams have been deployed in Kashmir on key roads to ensure that essential services can continue operating smoothly. Residents are also advised to exercise caution while travelling and prepare for potential power outages that can occur during heavy snowfall events.