OPEN APP

In Pics | Most expensive rental homes in India

4 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 08:23 PM IST Livemint

Here's the list of most expensive rental homes in ... more

Located in Defence Colony, New Delhi, with an area of 1,900 Sq Ft, having 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with rent of $2,576 Monthly. (Sothebys)
1/4Located in Defence Colony, New Delhi, with an area of 1,900 Sq Ft, having 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with rent of $2,576 Monthly. (Sothebys)
Located in Golf Course Road Other Haryana, with an area of 7,319 Sq Ft. having 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with rent of $9,812 Monthly. (Sothebys)
2/4Located in Golf Course Road Other Haryana, with an area of 7,319 Sq Ft. having 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with rent of $9,812 Monthly. (Sothebys)
Located in Radhey Mohan Drive, New Delhi, with an area of 14,531 Sq Ft, having 6 bedrooms, with rent of $15,482 Monthly. (Sothebys)
3/4Located in Radhey Mohan Drive, New Delhi, with an area of 14,531 Sq Ft, having 6 bedrooms, with rent of $15,482 Monthly. (Sothebys)
Located in Golf Links New Delhi, with an area of 8,428 Sq Ft, having 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, with rent of $19,343 Monthly. (Sothebys)
4/4Located in Golf Links New Delhi, with an area of 8,428 Sq Ft, having 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, with rent of $19,343 Monthly. (Sothebys)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout