In Pics | Most expensive rental homes in India

4 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 08:23 PM IST Livemint

Here's the list of most expensive rental homes in India by Sotheby's International Realty

1/4Located in Defence Colony, New Delhi, with an area of 1,900 Sq Ft, having 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with rent of $2,576 Monthly.
2/4Located in Golf Course Road Other Haryana, with an area of 7,319 Sq Ft. having 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with rent of $9,812 Monthly.
3/4Located in Radhey Mohan Drive, New Delhi, with an area of 14,531 Sq Ft, having 6 bedrooms, with rent of $15,482 Monthly.
4/4Located in Golf Links New Delhi, with an area of 8,428 Sq Ft, having 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, with rent of $19,343 Monthly.
