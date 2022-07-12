In Pics | Most expensive rental homes in India 4 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 08:23 PM IST Livemint Here's the list of most expensive rental homes in India by Sotheby's International Realty 1/4Located in Defence Colony, New Delhi, with an area of 1,900 Sq Ft, having 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with rent of $2,576 Monthly. < 2/4Located in Golf Course Road Other Haryana, with an area of 7,319 Sq Ft. having 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with rent of $9,812 Monthly. < 3/4Located in Radhey Mohan Drive, New Delhi, with an area of 14,531 Sq Ft, having 6 bedrooms, with rent of $15,482 Monthly. < 4/4Located in Golf Links New Delhi, with an area of 8,428 Sq Ft, having 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, with rent of $19,343 Monthly. <