The new Pamban bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, is the country's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, which is expected to be ready for use by March next year
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday shared few pictures of the new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. This is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, which is expected to be ready for use by March 2020.
In the photos shared by the Union Minister, one can see workers and machinery deployed at the site under a clear, blue sky.
While the current bridge has the 'Scherzer' rolling lift technology in which the bridge opens up horizontally, to let ships pass through, in the new one, a 63 metre section will lift vertically upwards remaining parallel to the deck. It will be done using sensors at each end.
Recently, the Railways Ministry had also shared a few pics of the new Pamban bridge via Twitter. Referring to it as an engineering marvel, the ministry said, “This dual-track state-of-the-art bridge will be the country's first vertical lift railway sea bridge and is expected to be completed by March 2022."
