Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday shared few pictures of the new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. This is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, which is expected to be ready for use by March 2020.

In the photos shared by the Union Minister, one can see workers and machinery deployed at the site under a clear, blue sky.

"New Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical lift Railway sea bridge," the Railway Minister wrote on Twitter, adding, "Target #Infra4India March 2022."

Indian Railways began the construction work on the new 2.05 km Pamban railway bridge in Mandapam, which will connect Rameswaram to the mainland in Tamil Nadu.

The new bridge will help the railways to operate trains at higher speed, carry more weight and increase the volume of traffic between Pamban and Rameswaram.

The existing Pamban Rail Bridge, which connects Rameswaram to mainland India, is 105 years old.

The more than two-kilometre-long bridge, which is likely to cost ₹250 crore, will have a 63-metre stretch, which will lift up while remaining parallel to the deck to allow access to the ships.

While the current bridge has the 'Scherzer' rolling lift technology in which the bridge opens up horizontally, to let ships pass through, in the new one, a 63 metre section will lift vertically upwards remaining parallel to the deck. It will be done using sensors at each end.

Recently, the Railways Ministry had also shared a few pics of the new Pamban bridge via Twitter. Referring to it as an engineering marvel, the ministry said, “This dual-track state-of-the-art bridge will be the country's first vertical lift railway sea bridge and is expected to be completed by March 2022."

