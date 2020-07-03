Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >In pics: PM Modi surprise visit to Ladakh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane arrives at Nimmoo in Leh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

In pics: PM Modi surprise visit to Ladakh

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said.

Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
View Full Image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accommpanied by CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane arrives at Nimmoo in Leh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

He is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), official sources said.

View Full Image
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Himalayan region of Ladakh,

Modi was also briefed by senior Army officers, they said.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

View Full Image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed by senior Army officials as he along with CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane visits a forward position at Nimmoo in Leh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address on Sunday, the prime minister had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh.

He had said while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary.
View Full Image
Leh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (L) in Leh,

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in the violent stand-off, Modi had also said India's brave soldiers have shown that they will not allow the nation's pride to be hurt.

View Full Image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a forward position at Nimmoo in Leh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated