In Pics: PM Modi takes part in cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti, urges all to support Swachh Bharat Mission

PM Modi marked Gandhi Jayanti by promoting cleanliness and community engagement, reflecting on his involvement in Swachhata activities. He called for citizen participation in local initiatives, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat campaign launched in 2014

Livemint
Updated2 Oct 2024, 11:14 AM IST
PM Modi takes part in cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti
PM Modi takes part in cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti(PM Modi/X)

On Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi passionately highlighted the significance of cleanliness and community involvement through a heartfelt tweet. He recounted his participation in Swachhata-related activities alongside young friends, encouraging citizens to engage in similar efforts.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat campaign, which was launched in 2014 on Gandhi's birth anniversary and reflects his lifelong emphasis on cleanliness, the Prime Minister joined a cleanliness drive with school students.

 

Also Read | Bank holiday on Gandhi Jayanti: Are banks closed today, October 2?

Modi urged everyone to participate in local initiatives, asserting that such actions would reinforce the commitment to a cleaner India.

“Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission,” tweeted PM Modi.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda stated on Wednesday that the call for cleanliness made by Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, has evolved into a "mass movement" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Top 50 WhatsApp wishes, images, quotes to share

PM Modi pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, honouring the iconic leader of India’s freedom movement. In a post on X, Modi noted that Gandhi's ideals of truth, harmony, and equality continue to inspire the nation.

Modi also remembered India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares the same birthday. He praised Shastri for his dedication to soldiers and farmers, highlighting his famous slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," and acknowledged the simplicity and integrity that earned Shastri widespread respect.

 

Also Read | Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE shut today on account of Gandhi Jayanti

 

On August 15, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a compelling message from the Red Fort, emphasizing the need for cleanliness to become a national priority and encouraging citizens to participate in this mission. This speech paved the way for the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, which adopted a 'whole-of-government' approach to ensure that sanitation became everyone's responsibility.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIn Pics: PM Modi takes part in cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti, urges all to support Swachh Bharat Mission

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.