In Pics | PM Modi's love for pagadis over the years on Independence Day

In Pics | PM Modi's love for pagadis over the years on Independence Day

10 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 11:32 PM IST Livemint
  • Each year, on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changes the colour and pattern of the turban for independence day speech. Here's a series of photos of turbans he chose for each year to address the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a Rajasthani style Bandhani turban on the 77th independence day.   (ANI )
1/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a Rajasthani style Bandhani turban on the 77th independence day.   (ANI )
In 2022, he chose a tricolour themed truban, which imbibed the 'har ghar tiranga' spirit.  (ANI)
2/10In 2022, he chose a tricolour themed truban, which imbibed the 'har ghar tiranga' spirit.  (ANI)
In 2021, PM Modi chose a saffron turban with red patterns and long pink trail. (PTI)
3/10In 2021, PM Modi chose a saffron turban with red patterns and long pink trail. (PTI)
Similarly in 2020, the PM donned a saffron-coulured turban that he paired with an orange and yellow safa.  ( PTI)
4/10Similarly in 2020, the PM donned a saffron-coulured turban that he paired with an orange and yellow safa.  ( PTI)
For 2019, PM Modi opted an orange and leheriya turban that had a tinge of green colour. ( Mint)
5/10For 2019, PM Modi opted an orange and leheriya turban that had a tinge of green colour. ( Mint)
In 2018, the colour of the turban was plain orange and it had red safa and long trail, paired with white kurta. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
6/10In 2018, the colour of the turban was plain orange and it had red safa and long trail, paired with white kurta. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
In 2017, the turban was yellow and red, that was paired with beige bandhgala kurta. (Arun Sharma/ Hindustan Times)
7/10In 2017, the turban was yellow and red, that was paired with beige bandhgala kurta. (Arun Sharma/ Hindustan Times)
2016, it was red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa, paired with white kurta for PM Narendra Modi. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
8/102016, it was red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa, paired with white kurta for PM Narendra Modi. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
For 2015, PM Modi chose a turban with red and green stripes, while pairing it with beige Nehru jacket.   (AFP)
9/10For 2015, PM Modi chose a turban with red and green stripes, while pairing it with beige Nehru jacket.   (AFP)
For his inaugural Independence speech, PM opted for Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour, with green on the trail. (Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
10/10For his inaugural Independence speech, PM opted for Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour, with green on the trail. (Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
