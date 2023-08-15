Hello User
In Pics | PM Modi's love for pagadis over the years on Independence Day

In Pics | PM Modi's love for pagadis over the years on Independence Day

10 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 11:32 PM IST Livemint

  • Each year, on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changes the colour and pattern of the turban for independence day speech. Here's a series of photos of turbans he chose for each year to address the nation.

1/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a Rajasthani style Bandhani turban on the 77th independence day.  
2/10In 2022, he chose a tricolour themed truban, which imbibed the 'har ghar tiranga' spirit. 
3/10In 2021, PM Modi chose a saffron turban with red patterns and long pink trail.
4/10Similarly in 2020, the PM donned a saffron-coulured turban that he paired with an orange and yellow safa. 
5/10For 2019, PM Modi opted an orange and leheriya turban that had a tinge of green colour.
6/10In 2018, the colour of the turban was plain orange and it had red safa and long trail, paired with white kurta.
7/10In 2017, the turban was yellow and red, that was paired with beige bandhgala kurta.
8/102016, it was red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa, paired with white kurta for PM Narendra Modi.
9/10For 2015, PM Modi chose a turban with red and green stripes, while pairing it with beige Nehru jacket.  
10/10For his inaugural Independence speech, PM opted for Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour, with green on the trail.
