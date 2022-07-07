In Pics | Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Gurpreet Kaur 7 Photos . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 08:20 PM IST Livemint Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr. Gurpre... morePunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur got married in an private ceremony in Chandigarh where only family and close friends were invited. 1/7Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ties the knot for the second time on Thursday, 7 July. Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur got married in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh where only family and close friends were invited. (Twitter) 2/7Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence, security was tightened outside the residence as guests started arriving for the wedding. (Twitter) 3/7Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur ties the knot in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh. AAP politicians also joins in the private ceremony. (Twitter) 4/7Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha joins the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh today (Twitter) 5/7Harpal Kaur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's mother, with newlywed couple. (Twitter) 6/7AAP MP Raghav Chadha, given the role of groomsman, shared an image of Bhagwant Mann from the wedding ceremony saying ‘Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan ’ (Twitter) 7/7Delhi's CM and AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal with his wife and daughter congratulates and greets the newlywed couple after the ceremony. (Twitter)