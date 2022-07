In Pics | Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Gurpreet Kaur

7 Photos . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur got married in an private ceremony in Chandigarh where only family and close friends were invited.

1/7Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ties the knot for the second time on Thursday, 7 July. Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur got married in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh where only family and close friends were invited.

2/7Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence, security was tightened outside the residence as guests started arriving for the wedding.

3/7Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur ties the knot in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh. AAP politicians also joins in the private ceremony.

4/7Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha joins the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh today

5/7Harpal Kaur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's mother, with newlywed couple.

6/7AAP MP Raghav Chadha, given the role of groomsman, shared an image of Bhagwant Mann from the wedding ceremony saying ‘Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan ’