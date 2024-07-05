Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on July 5 visited the families of those who lost their lives in the Hathras stampede in Uttar Pradesh, which claimed the lives of 121 people and left 31 injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi visit victims family. (Image: AICC)

Prior to his visit in Hathras, Gandhi stopped in Aligarh to meet with relatives of victims from that district. He was seen interacting with the family members of the victims of the Hathras stampede. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi met the victims of the Hathras stampede, in Aligarh

121 persons lost their lives in a terrible stampede during self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras, the most of them were women.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in Aligarh. (Image: AICC)

One member of a bereaved family spoke on Rahul Gandhi's visit and said, “...He asked us how it all happened. I told him while walking Baba asked the devotees, 'Mere charno ki dhool lo'. After which people ran to touch his feet. They collided with each other and fell one upon the other... When my mother didn't come home, we went to search for her. There were bodies covered in mud…"

Rahul Gandhi in Hathras

After meeting the victims of the stampede, Gandhi remarked that he didn't want to view the situation through a political lens, however, he added that there were deficiencies on the part of the administration, emphasizing the importance of providing maximum compensation to the affected poor families.

Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "It is a sad incident. Several people have died. I don't want to say this from a political prism but there have been deficiencies on the part of the administration and the important thing is that maximum compensation should be given as they are poor families. I request UP CM Yogi Adityanath to provide compensation open-heartedly. If there is a delay in the compensation, it will not benefit anyone. I had a personal conversation with the family members of the deceased and they told me that there was no police arrangement. They are in shock and I just wanted to understand their situation..."

Meanwhile, in the case, the Uttar Pradesh police on July 4 arrested six members of the organising committee of preacher Bhole Baba's ‘satsang’. Those arrested have been identified by the police as Ram Ladaite (50), Upendra ingh Yadav (62), Megh Singh (61), Mukesh Kumar (38), and women Manju Yadav (30) and Manju Devi (40).

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!