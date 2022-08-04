OPEN APP

In pics: Rain woes continue in Bengaluru, flooded roads worsen traffic

4 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 04:10 PM IST Livemint

Flooded streets and uprooted trees in Bengaluru ar... more

1/4Misty morning in Bangalore after overnight heavy rains (Twitter)
2/4A twitter user posted this picture showing anger over absent roads in Bangalore. (Twitter)
3/4Worsened traffic conditions in Bangalore after heavy rains (twitter)
4/4Dense clouds making it dark in Bangalore. Excessive rainfall creates havoc. Transport and communication highly disrupted. (twitter)
