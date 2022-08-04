In pics: Rain woes continue in Bengaluru, flooded roads worsen traffic

4 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Share Via

Flooded streets and uprooted trees in Bengaluru ar... moreFlooded streets and uprooted trees in Bengaluru are deteriorating the situation in the city and Twitter is being streamed with images of flooded streets under #bengalururains and #bengaluru. The incessant rains have become a reason for the diversion of several trains from Bengaluru