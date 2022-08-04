In pics: Rain woes continue in Bengaluru, flooded roads worsen traffic 4 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 04:10 PM IST Livemint Flooded streets and uprooted trees in Bengaluru ar... moreFlooded streets and uprooted trees in Bengaluru are deteriorating the situation in the city and Twitter is being streamed with images of flooded streets under #bengalururains and #bengaluru. The incessant rains have become a reason for the diversion of several trains from Bengaluru 1/4Misty morning in Bangalore after overnight heavy rains (Twitter) 2/4A twitter user posted this picture showing anger over absent roads in Bangalore. (Twitter) 3/4Worsened traffic conditions in Bangalore after heavy rains (twitter) 4/4Dense clouds making it dark in Bangalore. Excessive rainfall creates havoc. Transport and communication highly disrupted. (twitter)