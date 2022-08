In pics: Rain woes continue in Bengaluru, flooded roads worsen traffic

Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Flooded streets and uprooted trees in Bengaluru are deteriorating the situation in the city and Twitter is being streamed with images of flooded streets under #bengalururains and #bengaluru. The incessant rains have become a reason for the diversion of several trains from Bengaluru

1/4Misty morning in Bangalore after overnight heavy rains

2/4A twitter user posted this picture showing anger over absent roads in Bangalore.

3/4Worsened traffic conditions in Bangalore after heavy rains