Video: Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, here's how India celebrated Earth Hour

Video: Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, here's how India celebrated Earth Hour2 min read . 09:34 PM IST
- Earth Hour 2022, the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, aims to unite millions of people to care for the planet
Earth Hour 2022: Earth Hour is here and the world is participating in it by switching off lights for one hour 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the respective local time zones. Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, aims to unite millions of people to care for the planet. On this occasion, the United Nations said Earth Hour is a good reminder that small Climate Action steps can make a big difference.
Like other countries, India is also taking part in Earth Hour and many famous monuments switched off their lights in order to show their support for the global cause.
Here are some of the most famous monuments in India that participated in Earth Hour 2022:-
Rashtrapati Bhavan:
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC):
Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge:
India Gate:
What is Earth Hour:-
Started in 2007 by WWF and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney to raise awareness of climate change, Earth Hour is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment. Held every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.
Earth Hour has also gone far beyond the symbolic action of switching off - it has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action. Earth Hour is open-source and we welcome everyone, anyone, to take part and help amplify our mission and impact.
How you can participate in Earth Hour:-
If you're not sure how to spend your Saturday evening this Earth Hour - the 26th of March, do this. After switching off your lights 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone, spend the Hour with your friends, family, and community - whether at home, outside, online, or in-person - to make it an impactful evening to remember. Explore your nearby parks, beaches, or other natural spaces. Also, you can go “forest bathing". To utilise the time, you can also cook up a meal with your family or friends.
