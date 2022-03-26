Video: Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, here's how India celebrated Earth Hour

If you're not sure how to spend your Saturday evening this Earth Hour - the 26th of March, do this. After switching off your lights 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone, spend the Hour with your friends, family, and community - whether at home, outside, online, or in-person - to make it an impactful evening to remember. Explore your nearby parks, beaches, or other natural spaces. Also, you can go “forest bathing". To utilise the time, you can also cook up a meal with your family or friends.

