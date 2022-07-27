In pics: Saudi Arabia's new futuristic mirrored eco-city in dessert 7 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 03:25 PM IST Livemint Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the futuristic mirrored skyscraper mega-city NEOMThe parallel structures of mirror-encased skyscrapers extending over 170 kilometres (more than 100 miles) are known collectively as The Line 1/7The picture shows the design plan for the 500-metre tall parallel structures, known collectively as The Line, in the heart of the Red Sea megacity NEOM. < 2/7In a presentation Monday (Jul 25) night, Prince Mohammed sketched out an even more ambitious vision, describing a car-free utopia that would become the planet's most liveable city 'by far'. < 3/7This futuristic megacity in Saudi Arabia will feature two massive, mirror-encased skyscrapers that extend over 170 kilometres of desert and mountain terrain, ultimately housing nine million people, the kingdom's de facto ruler has announced. < 4/7Analysts noted, though, that plans for NEOM have changed course over the years, fuelling doubts about whether The Line will ever become reality. NEOM, a biotech and digital hub spread over 26,500 sq km, was once touted as a regional 'Silicon Valley'. < 5/7Officials had earlier said NEOM's population would top one million, but Prince Mohammed said the number would actually hit 1.2 million by 2030 before climbing to 9 million by 2045. < 6/7The site will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and feature a year-round temperate micro-climate with natural ventilation. Past environmental pledges by the kingdom, such as a vow to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, have sparked scepticism from environmentalists. < 7/7At just 200m wide, The Line is intended to be Saudi Arabia's answer to unchecked and wasteful urban sprawl, layering homes, schools and parks on top of each other in what planners term ‘Zero Gravity Urbanism’. <