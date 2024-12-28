IMD forecasted heavy rainfall or snowfall over the Western Himalayan region, with cold wave warnings for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Fresh western disturbances are expected from January 1 to 6.

A blanket of snow covered several regions across north India on Saturday after a fresh spell. On December 28, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar, received heavy snowfall. Fresh snowfall in Doda covered the landscape in shades of white.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for cold wave in several north-western states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand.

Doda DC Harvinder Singh said, "Snowfall started last night, the atmosphere here is very pleasant. The roads were closed at night due to snowfall but they were cleared in the morning. All roads have been opened," reported ANI.

"BRO has been engaged to clear the roads. There is a good influx of tourists. Tourists and hoteliers are requested not to engage in rash driving. The roads will be cleared from time to time. People are advised to remain alert," he added.

A fresh spell of snowfall on Friday blanketed Baramulla district in the union territory.

Snowfall in Manali: Fresh snowfall blanketed Banghang in Solang Valley on Saturday.

Snowfall in Kathua: Fresh spell of snowfall at Bani in Kathua district on Saturday.

IMD in its latest press release said heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan region on December 28 after heavy snowfall was recorded at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather agency warned against two fresh western disturbance that may likely affect in quick succession over the western Himalayan region from January 1 to January 6. These weather conditions are predicted to bring light rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan region.

Cold wave warning The Meteorological Department warned against cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next four days. It is predicted that the states of Punjab and Haryana will witness cold wave conditions over the next six days.

Cold wave conditions are likely in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir on December 30 and 31.