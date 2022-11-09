OPEN APP
In pics: Take a tour of Bengaluru airport's garden terminal

8 Photos . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 12:12 PM IST Livemint

Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, also known as 'Garden Terminal' is built at a cost of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 crore. The terminal is expected to double the airport’s passenger handling capacity and counter numbers for check-in and immigration (ANI/Twitter)
The second terminal of the airport is constructed to reflect the rich culture of Karnataka and bring a seamless experience to the passengers. It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers. (PBNS/Twitter )
The Prime Minister will visit Bangalore to inaugurate Terminal 2, the second runaway, a multimodal transport hub, expansion of access roads, and internal road infrastructure of the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday. (ANI/Twitter)
Terminal 2 is a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and is made to provide a ‘walk in the garden’ like experience to passengers. (ANI/Twitter)
Passengers would be able to travel through over 10,000 sq mt of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens. The indigenous technology used to make these green walls makes them more special. (ANI/Twitter)
The airport has already attained 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. The second terminal will help the airport in achieving its sustainability goals. (DD News/Twitter)
The beautification of the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport has been done by keeping in mind the maximum use of indigenous technology. (@KanchanGuptab6/Twitter)
Along with the inauguration of the second terminal, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 108 ft tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, on the premises of the airport.
