In pics: Take a tour of Bengaluru airport's garden terminal

8 Photos . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 12:12 PM IST

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is all set to attract visitors and enhance its passenger capacity with the inauguration of its Terminal 2 point by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 November. This section of the airport will also enhance the passenger experience

1/8Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, also known as 'Garden Terminal' is built at a cost of around ₹ 5,000 crore. The terminal is expected to double the airport’s passenger handling capacity and counter numbers for check-in and immigration

2/8The second terminal of the airport is constructed to reflect the rich culture of Karnataka and bring a seamless experience to the passengers. It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers.

3/8The Prime Minister will visit Bangalore to inaugurate Terminal 2, the second runaway, a multimodal transport hub, expansion of access roads, and internal road infrastructure of the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday.

4/8Terminal 2 is a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and is made to provide a ‘walk in the garden’ like experience to passengers.

5/8Passengers would be able to travel through over 10,000 sq mt of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens. The indigenous technology used to make these green walls makes them more special.

6/8The airport has already attained 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. The second terminal will help the airport in achieving its sustainability goals.

7/8The beautification of the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport has been done by keeping in mind the maximum use of indigenous technology.