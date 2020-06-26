In pics: This Delhi banquet hall is all set offer free coronavirus treatment1 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Delhi has planned to turn 80 banquet halls into Covid facilities which will lead to an addition of 11,000 beds.
Shehnai banquet hall - a banquet hall in Delhi's Daryaganj has become the first facility to be converted into a Covid care centre. The facility has been linked with Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital or LNJP, the biggest COVID-dedicated state-run hospital in Delhi.
Shehnai banquet hall has the 100-bed facility and all services at the centre will be free of cost for the infected patients.
Every bed in the hospital has oxygen supply. The facility has been attached to the Lok Nayak Hospital, which is situated right across the road. Patients with moderate symptoms can be admitted to the facility, and if their condition worsens, they will be shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital.
