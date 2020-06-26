Home >News >India >In pics: This Delhi banquet hall is all set offer free coronavirus treatment

Shehnai banquet hall - a banquet hall in Delhi's Daryaganj has become the first facility to be converted into a Covid care centre. The facility has been linked with Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital or LNJP, the biggest COVID-dedicated state-run hospital in Delhi.

Doctors and other health workers gather in a makeshift ward at an emergency Covid-19 care center set up in the Shehnai Banquet Hall at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital Annexe.
Doctors and other health workers gather in a makeshift ward at an emergency Covid-19 care center set up in the Shehnai Banquet Hall at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital Annexe. (Bloomberg)

Shehnai banquet hall has the 100-bed facility and all services at the centre will be free of cost for the infected patients.

Beds are seen inside a banquet hall after it was temporarily converted into a makeshift quarantine facility for patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease .
Beds are seen inside a banquet hall after it was temporarily converted into a makeshift quarantine facility for patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease . (REUTERS)

Every bed in the hospital has oxygen supply. The facility has been attached to the Lok Nayak Hospital, which is situated right across the road. Patients with moderate symptoms can be admitted to the facility, and if their condition worsens, they will be shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital.

Games setup at Shehnai banquet hall that has been temporarily converted into an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients, in New Delhi,
Games setup at Shehnai banquet hall that has been temporarily converted into an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Delhi has planned to turn 80 banquet halls into COVID facilities which will lead to an addition of 11,000 beds.


