In Pics | TVS Ronin 225CC features: Alloy wheels, USD forks, ABS mode, and more 6 Photos . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 07:01 PM IST Livemint The first scrambler, TVS Ronin, was launched today by TVS Motors India for all terrains. 1/6Debuted with the hashtag #NewWayofLife, the first scrambler-inspired Motorcycle, TVS Ronin, launched today (June 6) by TVS Motors India. < 2/6TVS Ronin gets the scrambler-inspired design with elements of cafe racer bikes (Genre of sport motorcycles). The TVS Ronin adopts a body style that is a cross between a traditional low-slung cruiser and a rugged scrambler and also has a bulky body that makes its appearance masculine. It has a round headlamp with a circular LED daytime running light. < 3/6TVS Ronin's comes with a digital speedometer that includes Smartconnect which connects your mobile phone and gives features like Call accept/reject notification, voice assist, ride mode selector, navigation and more. < 4/6TVS Ronin will feature a 225.9 cc engine, Offering a max speed of 120 kmph. Also there is gold-coloured inverted USD fork at the front and monoshock at the back. It has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres and 5 speed manual transmissions. The cruiser comes up with anti-locking braking system. This Ronin bike weighs 159 kg. < 5/6TVS Ronin chassis engineering for pleasure rides includes features like easy control, comfortable posture, all terrains ride comfort. It has thick tyres and alloy wheels for comfortable ride and disc brakes for both the tyres. < 6/6TVS Ronin has Three ranges of models that will cost between ₹ ₹149,000 and ₹170,750. Ronin Base will cost ₹149,000 and comes in two colours - Lighting Black and Magma Red. The Base+ model will cost ₹156,500 and comes in two colours - Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. The top model's Galactic Grey will cost ₹168,750 and Dawn Orange ₹170,750 <