In pictures: Delhi metro launches driverless train operations on Pink Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday flagged off the driverless train operations on the59-km Pink Line 1/5Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday jointly flagged off the driverless train operations via video conference. (PTI) 2/5The Driverless train operations (DTO) puts the mass rapid transit system of Delhi on the fourth position globally among the networks which operate this cutting-edge technology. (PTI) 3/5The top three cities in the world in terms of driverless train network are -- Singapore (first), Shanghai (second) and Kuala Lumpur (third). (PTI) 4/5With DTO commencing on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (spanning 38 stations), albeit after a few months delay, the total stretch of the DMRC's network, which is under driverless operations, now stands at close to 97 km. (PTI) 5/5India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)