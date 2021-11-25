OPEN APP

In pictures: Delhi metro launches driverless train operations on Pink Line

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday jointly flagged off the driverless train operations via video conference. (PTI)
1/5Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday jointly flagged off the driverless train operations via video conference. (PTI)
The Driverless train operations (DTO) puts the mass rapid transit system of Delhi on the fourth position globally among the networks which operate this cutting-edge technology. (PTI)
2/5The Driverless train operations (DTO) puts the mass rapid transit system of Delhi on the fourth position globally among the networks which operate this cutting-edge technology. (PTI)
The top three cities in the world in terms of driverless train network are -- Singapore (first), Shanghai (second) and Kuala Lumpur (third). (PTI)
3/5The top three cities in the world in terms of driverless train network are -- Singapore (first), Shanghai (second) and Kuala Lumpur (third). (PTI)
With DTO commencing on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (spanning 38 stations), albeit after a few months delay, the total stretch of the DMRC's network, which is under driverless operations, now stands at close to 97 km. (PTI)
4/5With DTO commencing on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (spanning 38 stations), albeit after a few months delay, the total stretch of the DMRC's network, which is under driverless operations, now stands at close to 97 km. (PTI)
India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
5/5India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
