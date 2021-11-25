Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  In pictures: Delhi metro launches driverless train operations on Pink Line

In pictures: Delhi metro launches driverless train operations on Pink Line

A driverless Metro train stands at a station during the inauguration of Driverless Train Operations (DTO) on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro
1 min read . 04:04 PM IST Livemint

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday flagged off the driverless train operations on the59-km Pink Line

A driverless Metro train stands at a station during the inauguration of Driverless Train Operations (DTO) on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro
A driverless Metro train runs on its track during the inauguration
Inside view of a driverless Metro train running on its track during the inauguration 
Commuters travel in a special driverless train on the Delhi Metro Pink Line after the virtual flagging off ceremony
Commuters travel in a special driverless train on the Delhi Metro Pink Line 
