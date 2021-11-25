Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In pictures: Delhi metro launches driverless train operations on Pink Line

5 Photos . Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 06:38 PM IST Livemint

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday flagged off the driverless train operations on the59-km Pink Line

1/5Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday jointly flagged off the driverless train operations via video conference.
2/5The Driverless train operations (DTO) puts the mass rapid transit system of Delhi on the fourth position globally among the networks which operate this cutting-edge technology.
3/5The top three cities in the world in terms of driverless train network are -- Singapore (first), Shanghai (second) and Kuala Lumpur (third).
4/5With DTO commencing on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (spanning 38 stations), albeit after a few months delay, the total stretch of the DMRC's network, which is under driverless operations, now stands at close to 97 km.
5/5India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
