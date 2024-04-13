In PM Modi's constituency, UP Police dons priest's attire at Kashi Vishwanath temple; Akhilesh Yadav reacts
The Uttar Pradesh Police has reportedly introduced a new dress code for the cops who will be deployed in the sanctum-sanctorum at Kashi Vishwanath temple
A bunch of Uttar Pradesh police officials was seen donning priest's attire- 'orange kurta and dhoti, rudraksha mala' and sporting tripund (three lines made of sandalwood) on the forehead inside the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi this week.