Amid much anticipation over the conduct of elections in five states, even as our covid graph rises, the Election Commission has made some significant decisions. While unveiling the poll schedule, it said that all physical rallies and roadshows stand banned till 15 January, when it will review the situation afresh in the light of infection data. Until then, parties should reach out to their electorate via virtual events, pamphlets or door-to-door vote-canvassing in groups of no more than five people.

Given that India’s third wave isn’t expected to peak before the end of this month, these curbs may have to be extended, with heavy reliance on virtual reach-outs. Parties with a weak online presence would likely see themselves at a disadvantage. Voters on the other side of our digital divide will be hard to woo. Yet, even if this Omicron-led wave does not stress out our healthcare systems, prudence lies in minimizing crowds, given the scant regard for covid protocols on display at political rallies so far. Democratic processes are essential, but we must not have public interest marred by super-spreader events. If state polls can’t be postponed, then let’s at least ensure that people’s safety isn’t compromised.

