The Assam Cabinet on Friday took slew of decisions to end public inconvenience, including reducing the size of carcade of the chief minister.

The Cabinet also decided to stop felicitations for chief minister and ministers at official meetings, besides deciding on civic polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter.

To end public inconvenience, we decided at the #AssamCabinet to reduce CM carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during CM's travel.

We also decided to stop felicitations for CM & Ministers at official meetings, besides deciding on civic polls, etc. pic.twitter.com/euOrBsDbrW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 27, 2022

Now, chief minister's carcade will be limited to 6 cars within Guwahati Metropolitan area and 12 in other areas/districts, excluding escort and pilot.

During road travel of the chief minister, traffic will not be disrupted beforehand. If required may be paused for a period of exceeding two minutes.

Movement of ambulance will get precedence over the chief minister's carcade and will not be stopped.

Also, the practice of felicitations and offering gifts to chief minister, ministers and senior officials during any official function will be discontinued. However, visiting dignitaries will be provided with proper courtesy.

