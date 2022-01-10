In public interest

Given that India’s third wave isn’t expected to peak before the end of this month, these curbs may have to be extended, with heavy reliance on virtual reach-outs. Parties with a weak online presence would likely see themselves at a disadvantage. Voters on the other side of our digital divide will be hard to woo. Yet, even if this Omicron-led wave does not stress out our healthcare systems, prudence lies in minimizing crowds, given the scant regard for covid protocols on display at political rallies so far. Democratic processes are essential, but we must not have public interest marred by super-spreader events. If state polls can’t be postponed, then let’s at least ensure that people’s safety isn’t compromised.