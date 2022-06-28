In Punjab, free electricity from July 1 as AAP govt presents first budget7 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 02:10 PM IST
- Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema did not announce any new tax in the budget for 2022-23
Presenting the AAP government's first budget, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced providing 300 units of free electricity to households from July 1, setting up of 117 Mohalla Clinics and upgrading 100 schools as 'schools of eminence' in the state among other proposals.