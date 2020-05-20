In race to upskill, millennials face webinar fatigue

Webinars miss out on one important factor: networking. “People don’t go to conferences only to listen to the speakers. There is the possibility of meeting like-minded people, discussing ideas, maybe finding a business partner or an investor. These webinars at best offer a group chat window across a virtual table," says Hitanshu Gandhi. The 37-year-old vice-president of business at hyperlocal services discovery site Magicpin says there should be a seamless way to discover profiles of fellow attendees and strike up conversations with them—sort of like a Bumble Bizz. “The idea is to find a way to reach out to the person attending the webinar with me without much friction. Unless they do that, just translating conferences and events to the digital format cannot work. People will get tired and log out," he says.