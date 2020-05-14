Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government's stimulus package announced this week, particularly those related to migrant labourers, poor and farmers on Thursday, refocuses its consistent stand to empower the financially and socially marginalised rather than going by the accepted political playbook of entitlement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Modi on Thursday reached out to migrants, marginal famers, labourers, street vendors and small businesses which had helped the ruling party transform its social and electoral base. The move is significant as this section of people had helped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) expand it support base in it first term. During the 2019 general elections, BJP-NDA combine had particularly targeted 22 crore beneficiaries of government schemes before the elections.

Taking steps to help the migrant labourers come out of the challenge of job loss, the union government has announced that it would continue to give free food grains to them, even to non card-holders, for the next two months. The government has also announced that it would implement One Nation One Ration Card scheme through which beneficiaries will be able to accept ration anywhere in the country, easing the situation for migrants.

"Free food grains supply to all migrants for the next 2 months. For non-card holders, they shall be given 5kg wheat or rice per person and 1 kg chana per family per month for 2 months. 8 crore migrants will benefit and it is estimated to cost up to Rs.3,500 crores to be spent on this. One Nation One Ration Card will be implemented in the next three months and it is expected to benefit 67 crore people in 23 states covering 83% of public distribution system (PDS) population will be covered by national portability by August 2020," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press conference on Thursday.

Most announcements made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, with the exception of free PDS access for two months for migrants, are based on a narrative of access to more affordable services like housing, labour welfare, credit facility for street vendors, interest subvention on loan schemes more funds to schemes like Compensatory Afforestation Management & Planning Authority (CAMPA) for jobs generation as well as additional emergency working capital fund through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to small, marginal farmers among others.

“I think there is a clear pattern here of a shift from entitlement to empowerment. The migrant part is most significant. The fact as to why the government took two months to make these announcements is worth thinking. This could be the first time in a big way that migrants have found mention in stimulus package like this. It is good that this happened but the story is not over yet," said N. Bhaskara Rao, a New Delhi based political analyst.

Sitharaman informed that 14.62 crore person-days of work was generated under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) till 13 May, which was at least 40-50% more persons enrolled as compared to last May. She added that as more migrant workers returning to their villages, they were being actively enrolled.

“For the millions of migrants that you claim are the builders of this nation, all you have for them is 3500 crores in terms of atta and chana. This is your empathy for the poor of this country. That’s why we say you’re a ‘Suit Boot Sarkaar’," Manish Tewari, senior Congress lawmaker and former union minister, said in a press conference on Thursday evening.

“Except for the ₹1500 crore interest subvention for Shishu Mudra loans and this ₹3500 crores, there is nothing else. The Government does not even have the figure of how many people were housed in relief camps," he added.

Taking a step further to help the marginalised farmers, the union government also announced Rs.2 lakh crore concessional credit loans that is estimated to help at least 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan credit cards. The government explained that there are already 9 crore beneficiaries in the PM-Kisan scheme and the targeted 2.5 crore farmers are already part of the PM-Kisan scheme but do not have access to Kisan credit cards.

