In relief for airlines, SC says it’s okay to fill up middle seats in flights

The Supreme Court ruling upheld a 15 June Bombay high court order allowing flights to operate without having to leave the middle seat vacant. The high court order, holding that adequate health and safety measures had been deployed by airlines, was challenged by an Air India pilot, Devan Kanani. The Bombay high court had permitted all flight operators to sell the middle seats, but said they should strictly comply with guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).