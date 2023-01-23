In respite for NSE, SAT sets aside Sebi’s co-location ruling3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:25 AM IST
SAT directed NSE to pay ₹100 crore instead toward Sebi’s investor protection and education fund for its lapses pertaining to the alleged co-location facility scam
In a major relief for the National Stock Exchange, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday slashed to a sixth a ₹624.89 crore fine imposed on India’s largest bourse by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) while setting aside the markets regulator’s April 2019 order against the exchange in the co-location scam.
