In respite for NSE, SAT sets aside Sebi’s co-location ruling

“We find that Sebi had adopted a slow approach and, in fact, was placing a protective cover over NSE’s alleged misdeeds. It is only when questions were placed on the floor of Parliament that Sebi woke up and instituted an investigation. Considering the gravity of the alleged charges, Sebi should have conducted an investigation/enquiry instead of delegating it to NSE to conduct an investigation. It is strange, and it does not stand to reason as to how Sebi directed NSE to conduct an investigation against itself. It is clear that a casual approach was adopted," a 235-page order by the tribunal said.

