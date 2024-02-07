In SAT, ex-Axis MF’s Viresh Joshi seeks documents from Sebi
The case pertains to a series of allegations including front running, receiving bribes from brokers and placing trade orders at inflated prices against certain entities—a mix of companies and individuals —of Axis MF, in ‘complete disregard for investors’ interests’
Mumbai: Viresh Joshi, a former fund manager at Axis Mutual Fund (MF), on Wednesday in his appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal sought certain documents from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a case related to his alleged involvement in front running.