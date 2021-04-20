NEW DELHI: Top government officials chaired a meeting on Tuesday with union territories to review and discuss the fresh surge in pandemic, with new cases having doubled in 11 days in India.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary, held the meeting.

In India, coronavirus infections have zoomed to 2.73 lakh as of 20 April from 1.31 lakh reported on 9 April. Over the past 24 hours, India reported 2,59,170 new cases, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan accounting for 77.67% of the new cases, the government said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,924, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211, while Delhi reported 23,686 fresh infections.

The meeting, held through video conference, was attended by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Dr Balram Bhargava, secretary, department of health research (DHR), and director general Indian Journal of Medical Research (ICMR). The director generals of police of all union territories were also present at the meeting.

Lakshadweep has seen a sudden spike after 14 April. Most union territories have imposed restrictions on movement, including night curfew, restriction of intra-island movement in island UTs. Chandigarh said that it was conducting door-to-door counselling for vaccination.

At the meeting, strict enforcement of covid-appropriate behaviour was stressed upon along with stricter enforcement of movement curbs and prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets, among others. Union territories were advised to increase RT-PCR testing along with use of RAT for screening in clusters. Urgent review of clinical management was strongly recommended along with ramping up of testing and hospital infrastructure.

Expressing concern over the worrying scenario, Dr Paul pointed at the criticality of next three weeks for covid-19 response measures. UT administrators were advised to plan in advance for three weeks. A survey to promptly identify infected people and a stress on covid management was strongly advocated.

