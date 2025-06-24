In special safety review, DGCA flags multiple defects at Mumbai, Delhi airports

India's aviation safety watchdog, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), found various defects in the aviation ecosystem after surveillance at major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, news agency PTI said on June 24.

Advertisement

The DGCA has found that the centre line marking on the runway is faded, the rapid exit taxiway is not unidirectional, and the green centre light is not unidirectional.

“A domestic flight of a scheduled carrier held up due to worn tyres, released after required rectification,” the DGCA said after surveillance, according to the news agency.

The surveillance, which comes against the backdrop of the fatal Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad on June 12, covered critical areas such as flight operations, airworthiness, ramp safety, air traffic control, communication, navigation systems, and pre-flight medical evaluations.

A domestic flight of a scheduled carrier held up due to worn tyres, released after required rectification.

The DGCA has said that in many cases, reported defects reappeared many times on aircraft, indicating inadequate rectification.

Comprehensive surveillance during night Two teams led by DGCA Joint Director General carried out comprehensive surveillance during night and early morning hours at major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, news agency PTI said. During the surveillance, domestic flight of a scheduled carrier was found to be held up due to worn tyres and was released only after the required rectification, the statement said.

Advertisement

The defects were unveiled during inspections aimed at ensuring compliance with safety regulations set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The DGCA emphasised that regular maintenance, including repainting markings every six months and verifying light functionality, is crucial to prevent accidents.

The aviation watchdog has directed airport operators to address these deficiencies immediately, with a focus on repainting faded markings and correcting taxiway light configurations.

The findings come amid heightened scrutiny following recent aviation incidents, underscoring the need for robust safety protocols.

A London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on 12 June. All but one on board the plane died along with nearly 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

Advertisement

Also Read | DGCA revises guidelines for flight operations in adverse weather conditions

The aviation watchdog has urged airports to enhance maintenance schedules and comply with safety standards to protect passengers and crew. Further inspections are planned to ensure corrective actions are implemented effectively.

Among other defects, the regulator found that a simulator did not match the aircraft configuration and that the software was not updated to the current version.

(With agency inputs)