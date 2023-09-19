In speech of conciliation, PM Modi lauds Nehru

In speech of conciliation, PM Modi lauds Nehru2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Future proceedings of Parliament will commence from a modern building complex next to the old one, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated in May this year.
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a special session of Parliament on Monday with an emotive speech, for the last time from the old Parliament house, in which he paid rich tributes to the country’s democratic traditions and recalled contributions of all former prime ministers—Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Manmohan Singh—and said the colonial-era premises will remain a “source of inspiration" and “place of pilgrimage" for all time to come.