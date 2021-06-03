In talks with Pfizer, Moderna, J&J to manufacture Covid vaccines in India: Govt

In view of the surge in demand for Covid-19 vaccines in the country, the Government of India has claimed that it has proposed US-based vaccine manufacturers about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Centre is in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson about possible local manufacturing of their Covid-19 vaccines in India.

He said the Centre has also accelerated the production of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in the country.

"We are in touch with major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in India. We have also helped to expedite the introduction of Sputnik-V vaccines," Bagchi said.

Moreover, foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla reiterated that India will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic challenges and vowed to participate fully in the international process of regeneration through building newer and more resilient supply chains.

Speaking at a World Health Organization's (WHO) forum, Shringla said: "We had to create, literally overnight, new capacities to try and cope with a Black Swan event. We have had to innovate, to repurpose and to re-engineer and create an entirely new vertical for pandemic diplomacy."

"Going forward, we will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic scale challenges. A number of serious global conversations are underway on this in platforms such as the G7, the G20, QUAD, BRICS, the United Nations and the WHO itself," he added.

Highlighting initiatives taken by India to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Shringla said the MEA had acted as the global arm of the Government of India's Empowered Group, to procure essential raw materials and medical supplies for Covid-19.

