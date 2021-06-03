Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >In talks with Pfizer, Moderna, J&J to manufacture Covid vaccines in India: Govt

In talks with Pfizer, Moderna, J&J to manufacture Covid vaccines in India: Govt

Premium
Covid vaccine: Centre has also accelerated the production of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in the country, MEA said
2 min read . 03:19 PM IST Livemint

  • The MEA said that the Centre is in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson about possible local manufacturing their Covid-19 vaccines in India
  • India will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic challenges

In view of the surge in demand for Covid-19 vaccines in the country, the Government of India has claimed that it has proposed US-based vaccine manufacturers about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in the country.

In view of the surge in demand for Covid-19 vaccines in the country, the Government of India has claimed that it has proposed US-based vaccine manufacturers about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Centre is in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson about possible local manufacturing of their Covid-19 vaccines in India.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Centre is in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson about possible local manufacturing of their Covid-19 vaccines in India.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He said the Centre has also accelerated the production of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in the country.

"We are in touch with major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in India. We have also helped to expedite the introduction of Sputnik-V vaccines," Bagchi said.

Moreover, foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla reiterated that India will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic challenges and vowed to participate fully in the international process of regeneration through building newer and more resilient supply chains.

Speaking at a World Health Organization's (WHO) forum, Shringla said: "We had to create, literally overnight, new capacities to try and cope with a Black Swan event. We have had to innovate, to repurpose and to re-engineer and create an entirely new vertical for pandemic diplomacy."

"Going forward, we will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic scale challenges. A number of serious global conversations are underway on this in platforms such as the G7, the G20, QUAD, BRICS, the United Nations and the WHO itself," he added.

Highlighting initiatives taken by India to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Shringla said the MEA had acted as the global arm of the Government of India's Empowered Group, to procure essential raw materials and medical supplies for Covid-19.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!