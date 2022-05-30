In talks with Ukraine neighbours to accommodate Indian medical students: EAM

In talks with Ukraine neighbours to accommodate Indian medical students: EAM2 min read . 10:13 PM IST
- Further Jaishankar also informed that the Hungarian government had assured that they would admit as many Indian students as possible
AHMEDABAD :Russia's special military operation on Ukraine on 24 February cancelled the future of thousands of Indian students in Ukraine who had been studying medicine in the East European country.
These thousands of students had to flee Ukraine in the direst of circumstances and were brought back to India by the India Government.
Now as they look into their otherwise dismal future, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has shared a piece of news that may bring a ray of hope.
Jaishankar during a press meet on Monday informed that the MEA is in talks with the neighboring countries of Ukraine to accommodate Indian medical students who were forced to leave the war torn Ukraine.
Further he also informed that the Hungarian government had assured that they would admit as many Indian students as possible.
"Recently, the Hungarian Foreign Minister was in India and he told me nearly 1,250 Indian students have applied for admission in universities in his countries. He assured us Hungary will try to accommodate as many students as possible. The Centre is trying its best for our students," the minister said.
"Apart from the efforts being made in the country by concerned department to help these medical students (who have returned from Ukraine due to war), the External Affairs Ministry is also in talks with Ukraine's neighbouring countries to find out if such students can be admitted in their universities," Jaishankar added.
Jaishankar was in Vadodara to take part in a programme in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through video conference, released benefits under the PM CARES for Children, a scheme for kids who lost parents or guardians to Covid-19. After the event, Jaishankar visited the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in the city and interacted with applicants and officials.
"Since many people had not applied for passport renewal due to coronavirus (during its peak), demand for new passports has increased now and there is a pressure on us. We are working with great enthusiasm to avoid delay in issuance of passports," he told reporters.
On Tuesday, when PM Modi will release the 11th installment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the External Affairs Minister will be present at the district-level event in Vadodara.
