In temple town Ayodhya, artificial intelligence is keeping an eye on security
Ayodhya is implementing AI surveillance systems for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple. Staqu Technologies' AI-powered security system will utilize CCTV cameras installed throughout the city to identify suspicious activities and track down criminals.
New Delhi: As Ayodhya gears up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple on 22 January, the Uttar Pradesh government is pumping in crores of rupees for high-level security measures to maintain law and order in the city. For the first time, AI surveillance systems will be used to identify suspicious activities and track down miscreants in the city, which is buzzing with preparations for the Ram temple ceremony.