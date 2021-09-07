New Delhi: Delhi will get its second smog tower which is scheduled to be launched near the Anand Vihar metro station today. The inauguration comes months before the pollution level spikes in the national capital due to the burning of crop waste by farmers. There has been widespread concern over pollution levels in Delhi.

Delhi's air pollution has been a matter of worry for years now and several attempts have been made by governments to control it. Come October, the pollution begins, and it continues till the end of the winter.

What is a smog tower?

A smog tower is a structure designed as large-scale air purifiers to reduce pollution particles in surrounding areas.

Smog tower near Anand Vihar metro station

The tower, built by Tata Company, has a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres per second.

Delhi's first smog tower in Connaught Place

Earlier a 24-metre tall smog tower, the city's first such structure was installed in the Connaught Place area. On August 23, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the smog tower at Connaught Place.

The tower is capable of cleaning 1000 cubic meters of air within a one-kilometre radius per second. Equipped with 40 fans and 5000 air filters, the tower sucks in polluted air and releases filtered air.

"This is the first such smog tower in the country. It's a new technology. We have imported it from the US. The structure will suck polluted air from above and release clean air from below. It will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second," Kejriwal had said after the inauguration.

The Supreme Court in January last year had directed the central government to construct a smog tower to reduce pollution at Anand Vihar and the Delhi government to install another such structure at Connaught Place in three months.

In November 2019, an expert panel estimated that the capital will need 213 such anti-smog towers.

