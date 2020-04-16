Assistant sub-inspector Harjeet Singh, 50, reported for duty around 5am on 12 April, along with his colleagues, to guard the checkpoint near the vegetable market in Patiala.

But what was meant to be a routine day, wherein the police would allow entry to only those with curfew passes, quickly turned traumatic.

Around 6am, a vehicle with a group of men tried to jump the checkpoint, when they were stopped by the cops to show their passes. One of them charged out wielding a kirpan (sword) and attacked the policemen.

Within the next few minutes, five people, including four police personnel, had been injured. Standing there, doing his duty, ASI Harjeet Singh’s left hand was chopped off by one of the attackers. A video shows how Singh fell down, and immediately rose up and covered his bleeding hand with a handkerchief.

“It was extremely brave, the way he handled the situation. People often lose consciousness. But, he stood up, maintained his composure and held the ‘severed hand’ in his right hand and reached the hospital with the help of other cops," said Mandeep Singh Siddhu, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patiala.

Ever since curfew was imposed, the police has been on its guard urging people to stay home, checking for curfew violations, tracking contacts of positive patients, even when many refused to cooperate, and also feeding the poor.

“We cannot take any chances, if we have to save people from this disease. For us, it was just another day at work. But we did not imagine that someone would cut off the very hand that has been used to provide food to the needy and drive patients to hospitals in these difficult times," said Siddhu.

ASI Singh is currently admitted in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he underwent a 7.5-hour surgery to re-attach his hand. The surgery was successful. However, doctors said it would still take a few more days to see how he recovers.

At his home in Patiala, his wife Balwinder Kaur and son Arshpreet, 25, are waiting for his return. “I’m just praying my father recovers on time; that is all I hope for," said Arshpreet.

“He (Singh) has always been like this, optimistic. He would say, cops can face such situations anytime. Kadi khabrauna nai (never worry). But, I request people to please support those who are helping them fight this pandemic," said his niece Gurpreet Kaur.

The incident had sparked outrage in the state, compelling chief minister Amarinder Singh to announce strict action against the accused. “The composure and bravery with which he spoke is worthy of admiration. Wishing him a speedy recovery. The entire state is proud of him," the CM said after meeting the cop.

Meanwhile, ASI Singh was promoted to the rank of sub-inspector on Thursday for his outstanding devotion to duty and patience in the face of provocation.